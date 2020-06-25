49 Quincy Pl NE Unit A

Amenities

NEW PRICE! Breathtaking in Bloomingdale! Historic Home with Off-Street Parking! - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath eco-friendly rowhouse features a spectacular entrance with grand restored staircase! The decked out home has fine hardwood flooring, two handsome fireplaces, high ceilings, tall and bright front-facing bay windows, and two off-street parking spots. The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a large walk in pantry. This historic home has smart locks and a Nest thermostat making this tech-savvy unit a perfect blend of modern needs with charming original character. Head out the back to a secondary exit leading to quaint patio and off-street parking.



Upstairs you'll find three well-appointed bedrooms and two convenient full bathrooms. Dont miss the handy washer/dryer in the back bedroom. The front-facing master features exposed brick and an adorable bay window nook perfect for a small desk or comfy reading chair. The private bathroom has a gorgeous double sink and the tiled walk-in shower is striking! The middle bedroom is large enough for a queen bed and a dresser or armoire. The rear bedroom has a bonus sunroom or home office with south facing windows! All the bedrooms are bright, sun-filled spaces with original transoms windows.



Located between the neighborhoods of Bloomingdale, Eckington, and NoMa, this unit is easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland. This quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. A flat fee of $200/month covers all utilities (water, gas, electric). Dogs are welcome! Home is available unfurnished or furnished.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4932144)