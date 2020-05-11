All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3

4840 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4840 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 1BR/ 1BA with free parking, heat, and water - Property Id: 24244

LARGE 1 bedroom/1 bathroom (800 square feet). Water and heat are included in the monthly rent. There's a bus stop located within 50 feet of the property. The unit is also a 3 minute walk to a convenience store and a 13 minute walk to the Fort Totten metro station. Landlord lives in the neighborhood and is quick to respond to maintenance issues. Background check, and former landlord references will be expected with the application. Minimum of 12 months required. Located in the petworth, fort totten, washington D.C. area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24244
Property Id 24244

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5704763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 have any available units?
4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 have?
Some of 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 offers parking.
Does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 have a pool?
No, 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 have accessible units?
No, 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 New Hampshire Ave NW 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

