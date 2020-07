Amenities

Open Sunday, March 1 from 2 to 4 pm - Top floor luxury 1 bedroom with den at The K at City Vista features a gourmet kitchen, dining area, full bath plus in-unit washer/dryer. Located in award-winning, full-amenity building with 24 hour concierge, private park, rooftop pool, grills, hot tub, community room and library. In-demand downtown DC with 24 hr Safeway, near Metro and Circulator, restaurants, museums and more. Available immediately.