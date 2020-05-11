4721 45th St., NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated home in AU Park - Newly renovated home on large lot in the beautiful AU Park neighborhood of Washington, DC. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main and upper level, fresh paint, new tile flooring in basement family room, new kitchen, new baths, and new windows & gutters. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully updated home in a quiet neighborhood yet walkable to Tenleytown Metro, Whole Foods, Starbucks and more! Easy commute downtown or north to Bethesda.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care

No smoking

Pets accepted on a case by case basis



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



