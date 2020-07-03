All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 472 M St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
472 M St SW
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

472 M St SW

472 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

472 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful modern 3-beds/ 3-bath townhome w/ 2 CAR DRIVEWAY is perfectly located 0.5 miles from the DC's prime Wharf district. Main floor includes Open layout, open kitchen with breakfast bar, front and back enclosed brick patio, wood floors throughout, exposed brick in living room, floor to ceiling windows and floating stairs. Top floor includes two large bedrooms with balconies and custom California closets, updated bathrooms and wood floors. Basement includes finished space with two closets, remodeled bathroom, and washer/dryer room. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in one of the hottest sections of Washington DC. HOA pays water, basic cable, trash, outside maintenance and common ground. Tenants are liable for gas, electric, phone, internet.

(RLNE5250509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 M St SW have any available units?
472 M St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 M St SW have?
Some of 472 M St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 M St SW currently offering any rent specials?
472 M St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 M St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 M St SW is pet friendly.
Does 472 M St SW offer parking?
No, 472 M St SW does not offer parking.
Does 472 M St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 472 M St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 M St SW have a pool?
No, 472 M St SW does not have a pool.
Does 472 M St SW have accessible units?
No, 472 M St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 472 M St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 M St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University