472 M St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful modern 3-beds/ 3-bath townhome w/ 2 CAR DRIVEWAY is perfectly located 0.5 miles from the DC's prime Wharf district. Main floor includes Open layout, open kitchen with breakfast bar, front and back enclosed brick patio, wood floors throughout, exposed brick in living room, floor to ceiling windows and floating stairs. Top floor includes two large bedrooms with balconies and custom California closets, updated bathrooms and wood floors. Basement includes finished space with two closets, remodeled bathroom, and washer/dryer room. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in one of the hottest sections of Washington DC. HOA pays water, basic cable, trash, outside maintenance and common ground. Tenants are liable for gas, electric, phone, internet.



(RLNE5250509)