Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to this bright and spacious AU Park Colonial on an extra-deep lot. Views of the spectacular gardens and pool from the large family room and connected gourmet kitchen. Newly renovated baths and spacious bedrooms upstairs. This well maintained house boasts plenty of room and updates, and is conveniently located in the the friendly AU Park neighborhood, close to 2 metros, dining, coffeeshops and Whole Foods.