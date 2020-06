Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in Ready Townhome in DC! Gorgeous wood flooring, open floor plan with a unique brick wall in living space. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances overlooks the living area, recessed lighting, updated fixtures throughout, Master with huge shower and double vanity plus huge walk-in closet. Large front porch area plus large back deck overlooking backyard and parking. The basement is NOT part of the rental! There is a shared washer and dryer area. This one won't last long!