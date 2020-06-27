469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill bike storage

ASK ABOUT OUR RENT CONCESSION



Recently renovated 1 Bdr-1Bth apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new washer/dryer and new windows (2019), central HVAC unit with NEST temperature control, Gas Heat and wired for cable and choice of Comcast or Verizon. Very charming fenced backyard with barbecue shared by tenants of this small condo (8 units). Outdoor bike rack and easy street parking available.

Neighborhood: SHAW. Introducing the Jackson Ridge Condominiums! Located on one of the most charming and quiet blocks in Mt. Vernon Square, only steps away from restaurants/shopping of Shaw, Chinatown and Bloomingdale. 2 blocks from Convention Center metro and 2 blocks from grocery store.