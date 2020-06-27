All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:14 PM

469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1

469 Ridge St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

469 Ridge St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
ASK ABOUT OUR RENT CONCESSION

Recently renovated 1 Bdr-1Bth apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new washer/dryer and new windows (2019), central HVAC unit with NEST temperature control, Gas Heat and wired for cable and choice of Comcast or Verizon. Very charming fenced backyard with barbecue shared by tenants of this small condo (8 units). Outdoor bike rack and easy street parking available.
Neighborhood: SHAW. Introducing the Jackson Ridge Condominiums! Located on one of the most charming and quiet blocks in Mt. Vernon Square, only steps away from restaurants/shopping of Shaw, Chinatown and Bloomingdale. 2 blocks from Convention Center metro and 2 blocks from grocery store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 have any available units?
469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 have?
Some of 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 offers parking.
Does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 have a pool?
No, 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 have accessible units?
No, 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Ridge Street Northwest - 1, # 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University