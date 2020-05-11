All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 469 Ridge St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
469 Ridge St. NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

469 Ridge St. NW

469 Ridge Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

469 Ridge Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Introducing the Jackson Ridge Condominiums! Located on one of the most charming blocks in Mt. Vernon Square, Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, mahogany wood floors, quartz countertops with breakfast bar and new bath fixtures. Walk to everything from this location and enjoy easy access to the metro and all of the eateries coming to Shaw and Bloomingdale. Plus Utilities
Neighborhood: OLD CITY II. Introducing the Jackson Ridge Condominiums! Located on one of the most charming blocks in Mt. Vernon Square, Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, mahogany wood floors, quartz countertops with breakfast bar and new bath fixtures. Walk to everything from this location and enjoy easy access to the metro and all of the eateries coming to Shaw and Bloomingdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Ridge St. NW have any available units?
469 Ridge St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 Ridge St. NW have?
Some of 469 Ridge St. NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Ridge St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
469 Ridge St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Ridge St. NW pet-friendly?
No, 469 Ridge St. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 469 Ridge St. NW offer parking?
No, 469 Ridge St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 469 Ridge St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Ridge St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Ridge St. NW have a pool?
No, 469 Ridge St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 469 Ridge St. NW have accessible units?
No, 469 Ridge St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Ridge St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Ridge St. NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University