Home
/
Washington, DC
/
460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402

460 New York Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

460 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!

Live in DC modern luxury by renting this chic condo in the newly built 460NYA in Mount Vernon Square. Available January 2019.
4th Floor on 460 New York Ave, Washington DC 20001

This luxury building features a concierge service and the 11th floor is devoted for entertainment with a 3000 sqft sky lounge equipped with a billiards room, kitchen, bar, and flat screen tvs. Take in panoramic views from penthouse outdoor terrace which is equipped with a fire pit, gas grills, cabanas and lounge chairs.
460NYA is right next to Vida Fitness and a 24/7 Safeway w/ Starbucks. One-block from DC's best bars and restaurants and metro stations 97 walking score!

Property Highlights:

- Premium finishes throughout
- Stunning custom hardwood floors
- Master bedroom that easily fits a queen size bed
- Modern bathroom
- Fully equipped top-of-the-line kitchen
- Quartz countertops,
- Brand new washer and dryer,
- Living room has a TV wall mount and is FiOS-ready.
- Pet Friendly

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4679522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 have any available units?
460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 have?
Some of 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 currently offering any rent specials?
460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 is pet friendly.
Does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 offer parking?
No, 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 does not offer parking.
Does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 have a pool?
No, 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 does not have a pool.
Does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 have accessible units?
No, 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
