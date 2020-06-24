460 New York Ave NW UNIT 402

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit gym pool table bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

PRICE DROP!



Live in DC modern luxury by renting this chic condo in the newly built 460NYA in Mount Vernon Square. Available January 2019.

4th Floor on 460 New York Ave, Washington DC 20001



This luxury building features a concierge service and the 11th floor is devoted for entertainment with a 3000 sqft sky lounge equipped with a billiards room, kitchen, bar, and flat screen tvs. Take in panoramic views from penthouse outdoor terrace which is equipped with a fire pit, gas grills, cabanas and lounge chairs.

460NYA is right next to Vida Fitness and a 24/7 Safeway w/ Starbucks. One-block from DC's best bars and restaurants and metro stations 97 walking score!



Property Highlights:



- Premium finishes throughout

- Stunning custom hardwood floors

- Master bedroom that easily fits a queen size bed

- Modern bathroom

- Fully equipped top-of-the-line kitchen

- Quartz countertops,

- Brand new washer and dryer,

- Living room has a TV wall mount and is FiOS-ready.

- Pet Friendly



No Cats Allowed



