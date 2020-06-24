452 Ridge St NW Unit B

Amenities

Modern // New 3 Br // Spacious & Unique - Ridge Place is a home that was designed to feel spacious, serene and secure. 650+ sq. ft. of outdoor space, 1620 sq. ft. interior, 14 ft. high living room ceilings and 3 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms highlight just how spacious it is. The tranquil courtyard, private patio, and double rooftop offer an escape from city life and a gathering place to connect with your neighbors.



Take a deep breath. Stretch out your arms. Kick off your shoes. You're home.



Features Include:

- Sustainable, energy-efficient construction

- Modern design

- Walk-in closets in each bedroom

- Multi-level private roof terraces

- 2 Private garden patios

- Gated shared courtyard

- Wide plank oak flooring

- Floor-to-ceiling windows

- Full-sized washer/dryer

- Stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances including gas range

- Central Air Conditioning

- Cross ventilation with exposures to North and South allowing for circulation of fresh air

- Custom cabinetry open kitchens

- Corian kitchen backsplash

- Dazzling Silestone countertops with bar counter

- Glass stall showers with showerhead and hand shower

- Soaking tub

- 12x24 porcelain tile in all bathrooms

- Designer Energy saving LED lighting

- Custom Mechoshade window treatments

- Wired for cable, phone, and internet



Nearby:

- 2 Blocks from Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro

- 2 Blocks from A Baked Joint, Safeway, ACE Hardware, Sweet Green, Busboys & Poets, Milk Bar, City Center

- Steps from Chinatown, Penn Quarter, U Street Corridor, 9th Street Restaurants, Logan Circle and the National Mall

- 90/100 Bike Score

- 92/100 Walk Score

- 98/100 Transportation Score



