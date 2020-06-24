452 Ridge St NW Unit B

Amenities
Modern // New 3 Br // Spacious & Unique - Ridge Place is a home that was designed to feel spacious, serene and secure. 650+ sq. ft. of outdoor space, 1620 sq. ft. interior, 14 ft. high living room ceilings and 3 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms highlight just how spacious it is. The tranquil courtyard, private patio, and double rooftop offer an escape from city life and a gathering place to connect with your neighbors.
Take a deep breath. Stretch out your arms. Kick off your shoes. You're home.
Features Include:
- Sustainable, energy-efficient construction
- Modern design
- Walk-in closets in each bedroom
- Multi-level private roof terraces
- 2 Private garden patios
- Gated shared courtyard
- Wide plank oak flooring
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Full-sized washer/dryer
- Stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances including gas range
- Central Air Conditioning
- Cross ventilation with exposures to North and South allowing for circulation of fresh air
- Custom cabinetry open kitchens
- Corian kitchen backsplash
- Dazzling Silestone countertops with bar counter
- Glass stall showers with showerhead and hand shower
- Soaking tub
- 12x24 porcelain tile in all bathrooms
- Designer Energy saving LED lighting
- Custom Mechoshade window treatments
- Wired for cable, phone, and internet
Nearby:
- 2 Blocks from Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro
- 2 Blocks from A Baked Joint, Safeway, ACE Hardware, Sweet Green, Busboys & Poets, Milk Bar, City Center
- Steps from Chinatown, Penn Quarter, U Street Corridor, 9th Street Restaurants, Logan Circle and the National Mall
- 90/100 Bike Score
- 92/100 Walk Score
- 98/100 Transportation Score
