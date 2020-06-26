All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW
Last updated May 27 2019 at 6:05 AM

4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW

4441 Verplanck Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4441 Verplanck Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
bike storage
garage
WOW super charming, light-filled 4BD/4BA house, plus a basement bedroom and bath, in sought-after American University Park. Walkable to many amenities. The house is nestled in beside the community gardens, on a cul-de-sac, so it is also a private oasis with mature trees all around. Three well-proportioned bedrooms upstairs, two full baths. One bedroom/bath on the main floor can also be used as a den or TV room. Living room with wood burning fireplace, flows through double doorway to the dining room with its triple window and sliding doors to the back patio, and open flow to the wall-of-windows sunroom that is visible from the living room. Fifth legal bedroom on walk-out lower-level, full bath, laundry, rec room, and converted attached garage that now serves as a storage and bicycle room. Opens to a long private driveway on the side of the house. MS and Wilson HS. Whole Foods, Wilson Aquatic Center, public library and more! Available for a 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW have any available units?
4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW have?
Some of 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University