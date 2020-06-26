4441 VERPLANCK PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking bike storage garage

WOW super charming, light-filled 4BD/4BA house, plus a basement bedroom and bath, in sought-after American University Park. Walkable to many amenities. The house is nestled in beside the community gardens, on a cul-de-sac, so it is also a private oasis with mature trees all around. Three well-proportioned bedrooms upstairs, two full baths. One bedroom/bath on the main floor can also be used as a den or TV room. Living room with wood burning fireplace, flows through double doorway to the dining room with its triple window and sliding doors to the back patio, and open flow to the wall-of-windows sunroom that is visible from the living room. Fifth legal bedroom on walk-out lower-level, full bath, laundry, rec room, and converted attached garage that now serves as a storage and bicycle room. Opens to a long private driveway on the side of the house. MS and Wilson HS. Whole Foods, Wilson Aquatic Center, public library and more! Available for a 12-month lease.