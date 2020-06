Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Totally renovated 3BRs 2.5BAs with large yard & enclosed garage for your car right next to Glover Archbold Park. Main level has a gorgeous living area with dedicated dining space, sun-filled kitchen, powder room and deck overlooking an expansive yard. Upper Level has 3BRs & 1 full bath . Lower Level has another living space/sleeping area, a full bath, washer & dryer leading to the back yard.