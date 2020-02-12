All apartments in Washington
4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

4408 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4408 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rental in Sought After Petworth Area. Easy access to Downtown DC. Freshly Painted. New Flooring through out. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with the potential of a 4th bedroom or Office/ Sun room/Den. The Main Level has a Sun room/Office Space as well. Enjoy the Finished Basement with a laundry room. NO PETS - VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
