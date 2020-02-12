4408 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

on-site laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rental in Sought After Petworth Area. Easy access to Downtown DC. Freshly Painted. New Flooring through out. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with the potential of a 4th bedroom or Office/ Sun room/Den. The Main Level has a Sun room/Office Space as well. Enjoy the Finished Basement with a laundry room. NO PETS - VOUCHERS ACCEPTED