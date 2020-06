Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent conveniently located near metro, highway and parks! Wood floors throughout, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and ample yard space. Will be freshly painted and professionally cleaned prior to new lease. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Available mid November. Tenant is in the process of moving out. Open House will be scheduled soon