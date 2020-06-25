All apartments in Washington
4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW

4321 Argyle Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4321 Argyle Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The new renovation capitalizes on the sunlight and beauty in this fully detached 4 bedroom 3.5 bath brick home. Be the first to enjoy the new rendition of this 1926 home which includes the following. -Renovated in 2019 (completed April 2019)-New granite counters with stainless steel appliances-Re-finished hardwood floors throughout-Completed den / sitting area off of main living room-Freshly painted throughout-New Energy Star rated windows-Four (4) bedroom, three and half (3.5) bath house located in the Crestwood neighborhood-Basement level has a private entrance and an attached garage-Full size Washer and dryer- New Central HVAC and heating- New Security System installed - to be maintained by Tenant-Park in the same private garage-Close to Rock Creek Park-Minutes from Columbia Heights, Adam's Morgan, Woodley Park, Cleveland Park, and 16th St Heights-Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping and gutter cleaning!Asking $5,300 per month for a 1 year lease. Discounts for a longer lease (1.5 years+) availableProfessionally Managed by:Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors3628 12th St NEWashington, DC 20017EHO202-237-8488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW have any available units?
4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW have?
Some of 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW offers parking.
Does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW have a pool?
No, 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
