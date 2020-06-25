4321 ARGYLE TERRACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The new renovation capitalizes on the sunlight and beauty in this fully detached 4 bedroom 3.5 bath brick home. Be the first to enjoy the new rendition of this 1926 home which includes the following. -Renovated in 2019 (completed April 2019)-New granite counters with stainless steel appliances-Re-finished hardwood floors throughout-Completed den / sitting area off of main living room-Freshly painted throughout-New Energy Star rated windows-Four (4) bedroom, three and half (3.5) bath house located in the Crestwood neighborhood-Basement level has a private entrance and an attached garage-Full size Washer and dryer- New Central HVAC and heating- New Security System installed - to be maintained by Tenant-Park in the same private garage-Close to Rock Creek Park-Minutes from Columbia Heights, Adam's Morgan, Woodley Park, Cleveland Park, and 16th St Heights-Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping and gutter cleaning!Asking $5,300 per month for a 1 year lease. Discounts for a longer lease (1.5 years+) availableProfessionally Managed by:Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors3628 12th St NEWashington, DC 20017EHO202-237-8488