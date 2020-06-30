429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3

Amenities
Just a few blocks away from the Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station sits a lovely one bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street. This fantastic apartment features:
-Spacious Kitchen with Updated Appliances
-Dishwasher
-Natural Light
-Spacious bedrooms
-Brand new carpet
-Bright living room
-Stacked washer and dryer (in unit)
-Parking included!
The units boast an open living space with natural light pouring in! It's located right off Georgia Ave, just a short trip to tons of retail options and a bevy of bars and restaurants including Call Your Mother, NuVegan Cafe, and The Midlands Beer Garden, just to name a few. With easy access to Silver Spring, and minutes to downtown DC.