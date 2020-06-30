429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3

Amenities

Just a few blocks away from the Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station sits a lovely one bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street. This fantastic apartment features:

-Spacious Kitchen with Updated Appliances

-Dishwasher

-Natural Light

-Spacious bedrooms

-Brand new carpet

-Bright living room

-Stacked washer and dryer (in unit)

-Parking included!



The units boast an open living space with natural light pouring in! It's located right off Georgia Ave, just a short trip to tons of retail options and a bevy of bars and restaurants including Call Your Mother, NuVegan Cafe, and The Midlands Beer Garden, just to name a few. With easy access to Silver Spring, and minutes to downtown DC.