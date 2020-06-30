All apartments in Washington
429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3
429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3

429 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just a few blocks away from the Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station sits a lovely one bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street. This fantastic apartment features:
-Spacious Kitchen with Updated Appliances
-Dishwasher
-Natural Light
-Spacious bedrooms
-Brand new carpet
-Bright living room
-Stacked washer and dryer (in unit)
-Parking included!

The units boast an open living space with natural light pouring in! It's located right off Georgia Ave, just a short trip to tons of retail options and a bevy of bars and restaurants including Call Your Mother, NuVegan Cafe, and The Midlands Beer Garden, just to name a few. With easy access to Silver Spring, and minutes to downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 have any available units?
429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 have?
Some of 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 currently offering any rent specials?
429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 pet-friendly?
No, 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 offer parking?
Yes, 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 offers parking.
Does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 have a pool?
No, 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 does not have a pool.
Does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 have accessible units?
No, 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Kenyon Street Northwest, Unit T-3 has units with dishwashers.

