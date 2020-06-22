429 5th Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities

This 2 story townhouse with brick exterior, front yard with veggie garden and fenced in backyard for the person with the green thumb. Dual Masters including one with den or guest/office space, or nursery. 1.5 bathrooms with skylight in full bath separate dining room, window a/c, radiator heat, ceiling fans, new windows, mini blinds, mudroom off the kitchen, storage basement with laundry. Conveniently located near Capitol Hill, Eastern Market & Union Station for plenty of shopping and entertainment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

