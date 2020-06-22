All apartments in Washington
429 5th Street Northeast
429 5th Street Northeast

429 5th Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

429 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
This 2 story townhouse with brick exterior, front yard with veggie garden and fenced in backyard for the person with the green thumb. Dual Masters including one with den or guest/office space, or nursery. 1.5 bathrooms with skylight in full bath separate dining room, window a/c, radiator heat, ceiling fans, new windows, mini blinds, mudroom off the kitchen, storage basement with laundry. Conveniently located near Capitol Hill, Eastern Market & Union Station for plenty of shopping and entertainment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 5th Street Northeast have any available units?
429 5th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 429 5th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
429 5th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 5th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 429 5th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 429 5th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 429 5th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 429 5th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 5th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 5th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 429 5th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 429 5th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 429 5th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 429 5th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 5th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 5th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 5th Street Northeast has units with air conditioning.
