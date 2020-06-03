4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool internet access pet friendly tennis court

In sought after Wesley Heights, lovely townhouse renovated top to bottom. 2BR, 3.5 BA. Stunning gourmet kitchen; tastefully updated bathrooms; fully finished basement (additional 600sqft); built-in book shelves; surround sound equipped in basement and on main floor; wired for high speed internet; all carpet and flooring replaced in last 3 years; roof replaced 2018; fence installed in private backyard in 2015; fireplace; alarm system equipped. Up to 3 available parking spots, with one assigned. Private community pool and 2 tennis courts. Walk to American University, Chef Geoffs, Starbucks, Rite Aid and Wagshals. Less than .5 miles from Cathedral Commons (Giant, many restaurants and shopping). Close to new Trader Joes in Glover Park and Wegmans development on Wisconsin Ave. Convenient to 2 bus lines (N2 and N4). Horace Mann Elementary. Positively no cats, owners are allergic. Dogs, case by case.