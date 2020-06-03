All apartments in Washington
4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW

4208 Embassy Park Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Embassy Park Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
In sought after Wesley Heights, lovely townhouse renovated top to bottom. 2BR, 3.5 BA. Stunning gourmet kitchen; tastefully updated bathrooms; fully finished basement (additional 600sqft); built-in book shelves; surround sound equipped in basement and on main floor; wired for high speed internet; all carpet and flooring replaced in last 3 years; roof replaced 2018; fence installed in private backyard in 2015; fireplace; alarm system equipped. Up to 3 available parking spots, with one assigned. Private community pool and 2 tennis courts. Walk to American University, Chef Geoffs, Starbucks, Rite Aid and Wagshals. Less than .5 miles from Cathedral Commons (Giant, many restaurants and shopping). Close to new Trader Joes in Glover Park and Wegmans development on Wisconsin Ave. Convenient to 2 bus lines (N2 and N4). Horace Mann Elementary. Positively no cats, owners are allergic. Dogs, case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have any available units?
4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have?
Some of 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offers parking.
Does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have a pool?
Yes, 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW has a pool.
Does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW has units with dishwashers.
