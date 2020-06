Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

Freshly painted 1BR, 1BA unit for rent directly across from RFK stadium. New floor and shower wall tile in the bathroom, large hallway storage closet, and recently updated. Combination washer dryer in unit. Shared outdoor space and bicycle storage + additional washer/ dryer in basement. Convenient access to H Street corridor. RFK development plans underway with phase 1 already started (Sports fields and complex).