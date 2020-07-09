All apartments in Washington
413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

413 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

413 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOUSE CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND RESTAURANTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 FLORIDA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

