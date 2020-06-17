4107 Hayes Street Northeast

Amenities
Cozy City living, This is a town house located in the center of the Metropolitan area of Washington DC. There is a metro station across the street, public transportation is available. Shopping & dinning and very close to downtown. This is great for a professional.
Perfect City townhouse living , centered in the heart of Washington DC.
Accessible to Marta, Metro stations and all public transportation.
All utilities included, (Single room available).
This is a perfect location for a professional in the DMV area.