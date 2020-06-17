4107 Hayes Street Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Cozy City living, This is a town house located in the center of the Metropolitan area of Washington DC. There is a metro station across the street, public transportation is available. Shopping & dinning and very close to downtown. This is great for a professional.

Perfect City townhouse living , centered in the heart of Washington DC.

Accessible to Marta, Metro stations and all public transportation.

All utilities included, (Single room available).

This is a perfect location for a professional in the DMV area.