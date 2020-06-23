All apartments in Washington
409 Upshur St Nw

409 Upshur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

409 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Townhouse Unit w/ 3Br 3Ba in Petworth that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, rear deck and outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and Ring door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. 4 blocks to the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Upshur St Nw have any available units?
409 Upshur St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Upshur St Nw have?
Some of 409 Upshur St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Upshur St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
409 Upshur St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Upshur St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Upshur St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 409 Upshur St Nw offer parking?
No, 409 Upshur St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 409 Upshur St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Upshur St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Upshur St Nw have a pool?
No, 409 Upshur St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 409 Upshur St Nw have accessible units?
No, 409 Upshur St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Upshur St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Upshur St Nw has units with dishwashers.
