4015 Benton St - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny top floor, end unit, 2 bedroom available April 1



12 Windows and open kitchen 2 bedroom apartment in quiet area of Glover Park. Parking spots also available. Great neighborhood within walking distance to Social Safeway, Pearsons Wine Store, Town Hall restaurant/bar. Quick walk through the dog park or 5 minute Uber to Georgetown. Great for professionals who need parking, med school students or couples. Oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and open island kitchen design.



Washer Dryer same floor and only shared with 1 other unit. Cats and Dogs OK (additional pet fee of $99/month)



Showings will be March 16 and March 17. Please email to set up Appointment time. Pictures show unit currently under small renovation.