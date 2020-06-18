All apartments in Washington
4015 Benton St - 3
4015 Benton St - 3

4015 Benton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Benton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny top floor, end unit, 2 bedroom available April 1

12 Windows and open kitchen 2 bedroom apartment in quiet area of Glover Park. Parking spots also available. Great neighborhood within walking distance to Social Safeway, Pearsons Wine Store, Town Hall restaurant/bar. Quick walk through the dog park or 5 minute Uber to Georgetown. Great for professionals who need parking, med school students or couples. Oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and open island kitchen design.

Washer Dryer same floor and only shared with 1 other unit. Cats and Dogs OK (additional pet fee of $99/month)

Showings will be March 16 and March 17. Please email to set up Appointment time. Pictures show unit currently under small renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

