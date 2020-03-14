All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2

4010 Kansas Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4010 Kansas Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pretty in Petworth - IDEAL One Bedroom + Den! TWO PARKING SPOTS! - Check out this nicely appointed, bright and spacious 1BR+den apartment in a well-maintained 4-unit building. This spacious unit has central heat and air along with gorgeous hardwood flooring. The galley kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a small breakfast bar - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee! Complete with a large living room as well as a den in the rear with access to the shared back yard and two parking spaces, this unit has everything you could ask for in your next Nest. An in-unit washer dryer and extra storage space complete this amazing space!

Located within two blocks of Yes! Organic Market as well as the brand new Safeway, you'll have all your grocery needs close by. If cooking doesn't excite you, Slim's Diner is just a few blocks away for Sunday Brunch or Qualia Coffee is ideal to grab a coffee & bagel on the go! Swing by Looking Glass Lounge, DC Reynolds, and many other hot spots on your way home from work! Hop over to Columbia Heights and fulfill any shopping needs with Target, Best Buy and Giant, as well as a plethora of dining and transportation options.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. One pet welcome! Must be 35 lbs or less.

(RLNE4577797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 have any available units?
4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University