4010 Kansas Ave NW Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pretty in Petworth - IDEAL One Bedroom + Den! TWO PARKING SPOTS! - Check out this nicely appointed, bright and spacious 1BR+den apartment in a well-maintained 4-unit building. This spacious unit has central heat and air along with gorgeous hardwood flooring. The galley kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a small breakfast bar - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee! Complete with a large living room as well as a den in the rear with access to the shared back yard and two parking spaces, this unit has everything you could ask for in your next Nest. An in-unit washer dryer and extra storage space complete this amazing space!



Located within two blocks of Yes! Organic Market as well as the brand new Safeway, you'll have all your grocery needs close by. If cooking doesn't excite you, Slim's Diner is just a few blocks away for Sunday Brunch or Qualia Coffee is ideal to grab a coffee & bagel on the go! Swing by Looking Glass Lounge, DC Reynolds, and many other hot spots on your way home from work! Hop over to Columbia Heights and fulfill any shopping needs with Target, Best Buy and Giant, as well as a plethora of dining and transportation options.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. One pet welcome! Must be 35 lbs or less.



(RLNE4577797)