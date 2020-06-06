All apartments in Washington
400 M STREET NW
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

400 M STREET NW

400 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

400 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-In Ready! LOCATION! The utmost charm, convenience, and character. Newly remodeled carriage house. Prime property in the center of the desirable downtown Mt. Vernon Square Neighborhood, close to metro. Blocks from Shaw, Chinatown, Convention Center, City Center, and much more! This completely updated home features 4 beds/4 full baths, an open concept living, a brand new modern kitchen, new SS appliances, remodeled bathrooms, W/D in unit, gas stove, exposed brick, hardwood flooring, parking, new systems, and plenty of space. Urban living at its finest! All utilities included, available furnished for $7,500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 M STREET NW have any available units?
400 M STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 M STREET NW have?
Some of 400 M STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
400 M STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 400 M STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 400 M STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 400 M STREET NW offers parking.
Does 400 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 M STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 400 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 400 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 400 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 400 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 M STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

