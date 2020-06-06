400 M STREET NW

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-In Ready! LOCATION! The utmost charm, convenience, and character. Newly remodeled carriage house. Prime property in the center of the desirable downtown Mt. Vernon Square Neighborhood, close to metro. Blocks from Shaw, Chinatown, Convention Center, City Center, and much more! This completely updated home features 4 beds/4 full baths, an open concept living, a brand new modern kitchen, new SS appliances, remodeled bathrooms, W/D in unit, gas stove, exposed brick, hardwood flooring, parking, new systems, and plenty of space. Urban living at its finest! All utilities included, available furnished for $7,500.00.