Washington, DC
3967 AMES ST NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

3967 AMES ST NE

3967 Ames Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Ames Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath rowhome in fantastic location close to East Capitol St. and Minnesota Ave NE. Original hardwood floors throughout add charm and character. Large living room and separate dining room share the first floor with the efficient kitchen which features a full sized refrigerator and gas range. On the second level are two spacious bedrooms, a full bath with tub, stackable washer/dryer and a bonus office room. The third level features a huge bedroom with sitting area and windows on both the north and south side of the house. Enjoy sitting on the screened front porch on a lovely evening, or on the back porch overlooking the deep yard. With views of the Capitol and Washington Monument from the front of the home, this gracious home is perfectly located. All utilities are included in the rent. The basement is not accessible and not included in this rental. Pets accepted on a case by case basis, with a $250 pet deposit. $55 application fee to Long & Foster Real Estate. Available immediately. Housing vouchers welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 AMES ST NE have any available units?
3967 AMES ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 AMES ST NE have?
Some of 3967 AMES ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 AMES ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
3967 AMES ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 AMES ST NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 AMES ST NE is pet friendly.
Does 3967 AMES ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 3967 AMES ST NE offers parking.
Does 3967 AMES ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3967 AMES ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 AMES ST NE have a pool?
No, 3967 AMES ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 3967 AMES ST NE have accessible units?
No, 3967 AMES ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 AMES ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 AMES ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.

