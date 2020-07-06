3967 AMES ST NE

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath rowhome in fantastic location close to East Capitol St. and Minnesota Ave NE. Original hardwood floors throughout add charm and character. Large living room and separate dining room share the first floor with the efficient kitchen which features a full sized refrigerator and gas range. On the second level are two spacious bedrooms, a full bath with tub, stackable washer/dryer and a bonus office room. The third level features a huge bedroom with sitting area and windows on both the north and south side of the house. Enjoy sitting on the screened front porch on a lovely evening, or on the back porch overlooking the deep yard. With views of the Capitol and Washington Monument from the front of the home, this gracious home is perfectly located. All utilities are included in the rent. The basement is not accessible and not included in this rental. Pets accepted on a case by case basis, with a $250 pet deposit. $55 application fee to Long & Foster Real Estate. Available immediately. Housing vouchers welcomed.