Cozy, recently-updated 2BD/1BA condo for rent in Fort Dupont Park. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, washer/dryer, and dishwasher in unit. 3rd floor walk-up. Small pets on a case-by-case basis. Plenty of on-street parking and a quick drive to downtown. Nearby bus routes include M6, W4, and F14. Short walk to shopping center with market and local eats. New carpet to be installed last week of October.