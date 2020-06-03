3937 DAVIS PLACE NW

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://houselens-enterprise-editors-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/enterpriseuploads%2F3f554647-7670-40f1-9243-8426b561e501.mp4Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo in Glover Park. This Bright, Ground Floor Condo has 843 sq ft of Living Space, Oak Hardwoods Throughout, and Boasts its own Private Patio and Entrance. You~ll Love the Updated Kitchen with White Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, and Breakfast Bar. Large Master Bedroom with en-suite Bathroom and 2 Walk in Closets. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Super Location that is close to Trader Joe's, the Social Safeway, and the Numerous Shops and Restaurants along Upper Wisconsin Avenue. A Metro Bus Stop is Conveniently Situated across the street and is a 15-minute Bus Ride to the Dupont Metro. The Glover Archibold Trail is Two Blocks Away, Offering an Escape from City-life in Seconds. Freshly Painted! Street Parking. Pet Friendly Building and Rent includes Gas, Water & Trash. Only Pay Electric! Available to Rent Now.