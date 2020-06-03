All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

3937 DAVIS PLACE NW

3937 Davis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3937 Davis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://houselens-enterprise-editors-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/enterpriseuploads%2F3f554647-7670-40f1-9243-8426b561e501.mp4Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo in Glover Park. This Bright, Ground Floor Condo has 843 sq ft of Living Space, Oak Hardwoods Throughout, and Boasts its own Private Patio and Entrance. You~ll Love the Updated Kitchen with White Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, and Breakfast Bar. Large Master Bedroom with en-suite Bathroom and 2 Walk in Closets. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Super Location that is close to Trader Joe's, the Social Safeway, and the Numerous Shops and Restaurants along Upper Wisconsin Avenue. A Metro Bus Stop is Conveniently Situated across the street and is a 15-minute Bus Ride to the Dupont Metro. The Glover Archibold Trail is Two Blocks Away, Offering an Escape from City-life in Seconds. Freshly Painted! Street Parking. Pet Friendly Building and Rent includes Gas, Water & Trash. Only Pay Electric! Available to Rent Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW have any available units?
3937 DAVIS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW have?
Some of 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3937 DAVIS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3937 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
