3927 9th St NE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a32f35c05e ---- One Bedroom unit with a Den in Brookland near Catholic University of America. The unit is just a short walk to Brookland/CUA Metro Station. Quiet four unit building with garden space for the use of tenants. 3927 9th St has a walk score of 83 making most errands very walkable. Service and companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080