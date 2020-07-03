All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3927 9th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3927 9th St NE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

3927 9th St NE

3927 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3927 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a32f35c05e ---- One Bedroom unit with a Den in Brookland near Catholic University of America. The unit is just a short walk to Brookland/CUA Metro Station. Quiet four unit building with garden space for the use of tenants. 3927 9th St has a walk score of 83 making most errands very walkable. Service and companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 9th St NE have any available units?
3927 9th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3927 9th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3927 9th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 9th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 3927 9th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3927 9th St NE offer parking?
No, 3927 9th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 3927 9th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 9th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 9th St NE have a pool?
No, 3927 9th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3927 9th St NE have accessible units?
No, 3927 9th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 9th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 9th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 9th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3927 9th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University