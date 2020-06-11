All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW

3923 Highwood Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3923 Highwood Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Only available to see Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 2 PM. Stunning top to bottom total renovation with nice contemporary flair! Porcelanosa kitchen & baths, wide plank floors, large living room leads out to rear patio & garden, sumptuous master suite with great bath & closets & an adjoining office,den , or nursery, and so much more! can be rented vacant or furnished at the same price! Wonderful gated secure community with pool & tennis. The owner has family items stored in a small room in the garage that they would prefer to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW have any available units?
3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW have?
Some of 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW offer parking?
Yes, 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW offers parking.
Does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW have a pool?
Yes, 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW has a pool.
Does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW have accessible units?
No, 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University