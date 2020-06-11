3923 HIGHWOOD CT NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Only available to see Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 2 PM. Stunning top to bottom total renovation with nice contemporary flair! Porcelanosa kitchen & baths, wide plank floors, large living room leads out to rear patio & garden, sumptuous master suite with great bath & closets & an adjoining office,den , or nursery, and so much more! can be rented vacant or furnished at the same price! Wonderful gated secure community with pool & tennis. The owner has family items stored in a small room in the garage that they would prefer to leave.