3891 NEWARK STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park playground pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE LOFT UNFURNISHED APARTMENT WITH TREE VIEWS. Sun filled 3rd and 4th floor apartment with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling with skylight, plenty of closets, in-unit front load washer and dryer, central A/C and heat, gorgeous renovated bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Pets (1 dog and/or 1 cat or 2 cats) allowed in accordance with Association's By-Laws. No smoking please. This pet friendly Association provides its residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, barbecue picnic areas, benches, bicycle racks, a party room with its own book exchange, and an outdoor swimming pool (during summer). It is adjacent to Glover-Archbold Park with abundant trails through the woods. Please also check out www.mcleangardens.com. The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, Newark Street community garden, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, supermarket and specialty stores, restaurants such as 2Amy's Neapolitan Pizza, Cactus Cantina, La Piquette, Barcelona, Raku, Silver, and other. Easy access to Tenleytown and Cleveland Park Metro Stations. Buses 30, 31, 33, 37, 96, H3, H4, N2, N4. One time move-in fee payable directly to McLean Gardens Association $500. Background verification fee $45.