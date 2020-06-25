All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3891 NEWARK STREET NW
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:41 PM

3891 NEWARK STREET NW

3891 Newark Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3891 Newark Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE LOFT UNFURNISHED APARTMENT WITH TREE VIEWS. Sun filled 3rd and 4th floor apartment with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling with skylight, plenty of closets, in-unit front load washer and dryer, central A/C and heat, gorgeous renovated bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Pets (1 dog and/or 1 cat or 2 cats) allowed in accordance with Association's By-Laws. No smoking please. This pet friendly Association provides its residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, barbecue picnic areas, benches, bicycle racks, a party room with its own book exchange, and an outdoor swimming pool (during summer). It is adjacent to Glover-Archbold Park with abundant trails through the woods. Please also check out www.mcleangardens.com. The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, Newark Street community garden, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, supermarket and specialty stores, restaurants such as 2Amy's Neapolitan Pizza, Cactus Cantina, La Piquette, Barcelona, Raku, Silver, and other. Easy access to Tenleytown and Cleveland Park Metro Stations. Buses 30, 31, 33, 37, 96, H3, H4, N2, N4. One time move-in fee payable directly to McLean Gardens Association $500. Background verification fee $45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW have any available units?
3891 NEWARK STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW have?
Some of 3891 NEWARK STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3891 NEWARK STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3891 NEWARK STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3891 NEWARK STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3891 NEWARK STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3891 NEWARK STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3891 NEWARK STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3891 NEWARK STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3891 NEWARK STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3891 NEWARK STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3891 NEWARK STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
