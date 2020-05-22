3817 PORTER ST NW #202

Amenities

Must see move in ready!! Beautiful one bedroom apartment! Newly renovated in light neutrals throughout. New kitchen. Private secure entrance to apartment. Boasts beautiful hardwood flooring, unique open floor plan, walk in closet, w/d, and community amenities. Secure private parking so no hassle of street parking!! Easy access to transportation, restaurants, shops. Property includes access to private full service gym and private outdoor pool (sundeck) with lifeguard in summer. No move in fee!