Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

3817 PORTER ST NW #202

3817 Porter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Must see move in ready!! Beautiful one bedroom apartment! Newly renovated in light neutrals throughout. New kitchen. Private secure entrance to apartment. Boasts beautiful hardwood flooring, unique open floor plan, walk in closet, w/d, and community amenities. Secure private parking so no hassle of street parking!! Easy access to transportation, restaurants, shops. Property includes access to private full service gym and private outdoor pool (sundeck) with lifeguard in summer. No move in fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 have any available units?
3817 PORTER ST NW #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 have?
Some of 3817 PORTER ST NW #202's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 currently offering any rent specials?
3817 PORTER ST NW #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 pet-friendly?
No, 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 offer parking?
Yes, 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 offers parking.
Does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 have a pool?
Yes, 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 has a pool.
Does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 have accessible units?
No, 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 PORTER ST NW #202 has units with dishwashers.

