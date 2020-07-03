Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3812 W STREET SE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3812 W STREET SE
3812 W Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3812 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New tenant will move into a completely renovated unit. Tenant gets one month free rent. Photos will be uploaded when the work is complete on the 17th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3812 W STREET SE have any available units?
3812 W STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3812 W STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 W STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 W STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3812 W STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3812 W STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3812 W STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3812 W STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 W STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 W STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3812 W STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3812 W STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3812 W STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 W STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 W STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 W STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 W STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
