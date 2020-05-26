All apartments in Washington
3804 RODMAN STREET NW
3804 RODMAN STREET NW

3804 Rodman Street Northwest · (202) 796-8499
Location

3804 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Must-see retreat in the established McLean Gardens neighborhood! This bright and sunny 2-level unit features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a half bath for guests and a living room furnished with a mounted 65in television on its main level. For renters that value convenience, the second level features an in-unit full sized washer and dryer, upgraded bathroom, and a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. The surrounding tree-lined community offers relaxing gardens, numerous barbecue grills/picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis courts, a summer swimming pool and a dog park. Yes, this property is pet friendly! Live in walking distance to Target, Starbucks Whole Foods and many shops and restaurants. Bus lines include 30, 31, 33, 37, H3, H4, D32, 96, N2, N4. You can also access the red line Metro at Cleveland Park or Tenleytown stations. Ask about renting the unit furnished, complete with comfortable living and bedroom furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW have any available units?
3804 RODMAN STREET NW has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW have?
Some of 3804 RODMAN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 RODMAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3804 RODMAN STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 RODMAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 RODMAN STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3804 RODMAN STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 RODMAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3804 RODMAN STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3804 RODMAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 RODMAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 RODMAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
