3804 RODMAN STREET NW

Must-see retreat in the established McLean Gardens neighborhood! This bright and sunny 2-level unit features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a half bath for guests and a living room furnished with a mounted 65in television on its main level. For renters that value convenience, the second level features an in-unit full sized washer and dryer, upgraded bathroom, and a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. The surrounding tree-lined community offers relaxing gardens, numerous barbecue grills/picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis courts, a summer swimming pool and a dog park. Yes, this property is pet friendly! Live in walking distance to Target, Starbucks Whole Foods and many shops and restaurants. Bus lines include 30, 31, 33, 37, H3, H4, D32, 96, N2, N4. You can also access the red line Metro at Cleveland Park or Tenleytown stations. Ask about renting the unit furnished, complete with comfortable living and bedroom furniture!