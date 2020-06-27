Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 Available 09/06/19 Lofted McLean Gardens Condo w/ Parking Included! - This beautiful condo unit in McLean Gardens is a true gem in the middle of the city! It has two bedrooms and a lofted area that can be used as another living area. High ceilings and deep-set windows let make the 1,270 sq ft unit feel extra large. Hardwood floors brighten the space. A generous living and dining area lead into a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wooden cabinetry. This is a homemade for relaxing and entertaining! One bathroom and a washer and dryer round out the space.



This property is perfectly situated off of Wisconsin Avenue, near many popular restaurants and shops, like Two Amys, Barcelona, and Raku. There is a Safeway within walkng distance and a Whole Foods up Wisconsin Ave. With public transport only steps from your front door, trips to Georgetown are only minutes away! McLean Gardens provides its residents with many amenities including an outdoor pool, barbecue areas, on-site management and maintenance, community center, and ballroom. The community is also minutes to nature trails, community gardens, tennis courts and more.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. One parking spot is included in the rent! Up to two cats or one cat and one dog welcome! Tenants responsible for electric. The building charges a $500 move-in fee.



