Washington, DC
3760 39th St NW Unit F 144
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3760 39th St NW Unit F 144

3760 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3760 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 Available 09/06/19 Lofted McLean Gardens Condo w/ Parking Included! - This beautiful condo unit in McLean Gardens is a true gem in the middle of the city! It has two bedrooms and a lofted area that can be used as another living area. High ceilings and deep-set windows let make the 1,270 sq ft unit feel extra large. Hardwood floors brighten the space. A generous living and dining area lead into a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wooden cabinetry. This is a homemade for relaxing and entertaining! One bathroom and a washer and dryer round out the space.

This property is perfectly situated off of Wisconsin Avenue, near many popular restaurants and shops, like Two Amys, Barcelona, and Raku. There is a Safeway within walkng distance and a Whole Foods up Wisconsin Ave. With public transport only steps from your front door, trips to Georgetown are only minutes away! McLean Gardens provides its residents with many amenities including an outdoor pool, barbecue areas, on-site management and maintenance, community center, and ballroom. The community is also minutes to nature trails, community gardens, tennis courts and more.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. One parking spot is included in the rent! Up to two cats or one cat and one dog welcome! Tenants responsible for electric. The building charges a $500 move-in fee.

(RLNE5031685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 have any available units?
3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 have?
Some of 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 currently offering any rent specials?
3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 is pet friendly.
Does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 offer parking?
Yes, 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 offers parking.
Does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 have a pool?
Yes, 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 has a pool.
Does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 have accessible units?
No, 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 39th St NW Unit F 144 does not have units with dishwashers.
