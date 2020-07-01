All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3730 39th St NW C159
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

3730 39th St NW C159

3730 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3730 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This lovely studio apartment has been recently remodeled for your comfort. Enjoy this spacious apartment with wall-to-wall carpet, a large kitchen, and plenty of windows for ample natural light. The bathroom features a large shower and beautiful rosewood vanity and there are a washer and dryer in the unit!

The neighborhood itself is one of the quietest and most convenient in the city. Nuzzled between Cathedral Heights and Tenelytown, you have everything you need within walking distance. A Giant grocery store, Tenelytown Metro, Whole Foods grocery store, and a plethora of eating options are all within a 10-minute walk.

360 Photo Tour: https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/3730-39th-st-nw

Come and view your new home today!

Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Not Allowed

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 39th St NW C159 have any available units?
3730 39th St NW C159 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 39th St NW C159 have?
Some of 3730 39th St NW C159's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 39th St NW C159 currently offering any rent specials?
3730 39th St NW C159 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 39th St NW C159 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 39th St NW C159 is pet friendly.
Does 3730 39th St NW C159 offer parking?
Yes, 3730 39th St NW C159 offers parking.
Does 3730 39th St NW C159 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 39th St NW C159 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 39th St NW C159 have a pool?
No, 3730 39th St NW C159 does not have a pool.
Does 3730 39th St NW C159 have accessible units?
No, 3730 39th St NW C159 does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 39th St NW C159 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 39th St NW C159 does not have units with dishwashers.

