3723 WINFIELD LN NW

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready 3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse in Georgetown. Open and bright with lots of sunlight. Open main level with hardwood floors. Large dining room and living room with fireplace. Newer Stainless Steel appliances. High ceilings. Brand new wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Attached garage with side entry into house. Close to shopping, restaurants, & transportation. Attached Garage and driveway. Private patio for entertaining. Just freshly painted. Minimum 2 year lease. Available Now! Apply at www.longandfoster.com