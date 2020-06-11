All apartments in Washington
3723 WINFIELD LN NW

3723 Winfield Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Winfield Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready 3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse in Georgetown. Open and bright with lots of sunlight. Open main level with hardwood floors. Large dining room and living room with fireplace. Newer Stainless Steel appliances. High ceilings. Brand new wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Attached garage with side entry into house. Close to shopping, restaurants, & transportation. Attached Garage and driveway. Private patio for entertaining. Just freshly painted. Minimum 2 year lease. Available Now! Apply at www.longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW have any available units?
3723 WINFIELD LN NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW have?
Some of 3723 WINFIELD LN NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 WINFIELD LN NW currently offering any rent specials?
3723 WINFIELD LN NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 WINFIELD LN NW pet-friendly?
No, 3723 WINFIELD LN NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW offer parking?
Yes, 3723 WINFIELD LN NW offers parking.
Does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 WINFIELD LN NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW have a pool?
No, 3723 WINFIELD LN NW does not have a pool.
Does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW have accessible units?
No, 3723 WINFIELD LN NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 WINFIELD LN NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 WINFIELD LN NW has units with dishwashers.
