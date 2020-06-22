All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3721 South Dakota Avenue NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3721 South Dakota Avenue NE

3721 South Dakota Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3721 South Dakota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3721 South Dakota Avenue NE Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom Home // Old town charm and Modern finishes - This DC-Style Bungalow boasts an old town charm mixed with modern finishes. A special find in a great location!

Call or email us today to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists!

Features:
First Level
- Dining Room
- Renovated gourmet kitchen
- Granite, wood cabinetry w/ a wine rack, SS appliances & ceramic tile
- Hardwood flooring & tasteful moulding
- Renovated BA
Upper level
- 3 Bedrooms
- Charming bath w/ claw foot tub
Outside
- Spacious yard
- Garden Area
- 2 car detached garage!

Residents of 3721 also enjoy Atlas Lane's top-rated property management services. This includes 24/7 support, our custom mobile app and exclusive partnerships with leading lifestyle brands.

Nearby:
Brookland
- Schools - Perry St Prep, Burroughs Education Campus, Mt. Rainier Elementary School, Mindbloom Preschool
- Parks - Barnard Hill Park, Langdon Park Recreation Center
- Restaurants - Momo Yakitori, Bespoke Kitchen, Carl's Subs and more!

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

(RLNE4645294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE have any available units?
3721 South Dakota Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE have?
Some of 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
3721 South Dakota Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 South Dakota Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University