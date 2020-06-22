Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3721 South Dakota Avenue NE Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom Home // Old town charm and Modern finishes - This DC-Style Bungalow boasts an old town charm mixed with modern finishes. A special find in a great location!



Call or email us today to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists!



Features:

First Level

- Dining Room

- Renovated gourmet kitchen

- Granite, wood cabinetry w/ a wine rack, SS appliances & ceramic tile

- Hardwood flooring & tasteful moulding

- Renovated BA

Upper level

- 3 Bedrooms

- Charming bath w/ claw foot tub

Outside

- Spacious yard

- Garden Area

- 2 car detached garage!



Residents of 3721 also enjoy Atlas Lane's top-rated property management services. This includes 24/7 support, our custom mobile app and exclusive partnerships with leading lifestyle brands.



Nearby:

Brookland

- Schools - Perry St Prep, Burroughs Education Campus, Mt. Rainier Elementary School, Mindbloom Preschool

- Parks - Barnard Hill Park, Langdon Park Recreation Center

- Restaurants - Momo Yakitori, Bespoke Kitchen, Carl's Subs and more!



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com.



(RLNE4645294)