3721 South Dakota Avenue NE Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom Home // Old town charm and Modern finishes - This DC-Style Bungalow boasts an old town charm mixed with modern finishes. A special find in a great location!
Features:
First Level
- Dining Room
- Renovated gourmet kitchen
- Granite, wood cabinetry w/ a wine rack, SS appliances & ceramic tile
- Hardwood flooring & tasteful moulding
- Renovated BA
Upper level
- 3 Bedrooms
- Charming bath w/ claw foot tub
Outside
- Spacious yard
- Garden Area
- 2 car detached garage!
Residents of 3721 also enjoy Atlas Lane's top-rated property management services. This includes 24/7 support, our custom mobile app and exclusive partnerships with leading lifestyle brands.
Nearby:
Brookland
- Schools - Perry St Prep, Burroughs Education Campus, Mt. Rainier Elementary School, Mindbloom Preschool
- Parks - Barnard Hill Park, Langdon Park Recreation Center
- Restaurants - Momo Yakitori, Bespoke Kitchen, Carl's Subs and more!
*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com.
