Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

3717 Albemarle St. NW Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - TENANT OCCUPIED - COMING SOON!



Lovely detached in Tenleytown available for rent! This home features an updated kitchen, with classic first floor living areas. Entertain guest and family in the formal dining room and enjoy a quite read in the first floor sun room.



Stunning hardwood floors throughout and plenty of storage is available in the unfinished basement. Upstairs enjoy two updated bathrooms and a large master bedroom. With two additional large bedrooms (one with sunroom) you will have plenty of space for family!



SHOWINGS SCHEDULED THROUGH TENANT TURNER.



(RLNE3929512)