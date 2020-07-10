3711 WARREN ST NW

Amenities

Beautifully renovated single family gem in Cleveland Park!! Located minutes to Tenleytown, the Vanness Metro, Wisconsin Ave and Reno Rd! Sunny spaces throughout with hardwood floors and high ceilings! Gorgeous, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar open to the dining room and separate den with big windows overlooking the private, fenced in backyard with a flagstone patio and green space. Bathrooms feature ceramic tiles, modern, state-of-the-art fixtures. Half bath on main level and basement. Large master suite with additional adjoining sunroom/den that features a wall of windows, and full en-suite bath. Large finished basement with access to attached 1-car garage and extra side entrance to home. This home is very special because it~s on a corner lot with green space on all 4 sides, an incredibly inviting facade and easy garage access!!