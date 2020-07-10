All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3711 WARREN ST NW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:56 AM

3711 WARREN ST NW

3711 Warren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Warren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated single family gem in Cleveland Park!! Located minutes to Tenleytown, the Vanness Metro, Wisconsin Ave and Reno Rd! Sunny spaces throughout with hardwood floors and high ceilings! Gorgeous, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar open to the dining room and separate den with big windows overlooking the private, fenced in backyard with a flagstone patio and green space. Bathrooms feature ceramic tiles, modern, state-of-the-art fixtures. Half bath on main level and basement. Large master suite with additional adjoining sunroom/den that features a wall of windows, and full en-suite bath. Large finished basement with access to attached 1-car garage and extra side entrance to home. This home is very special because it~s on a corner lot with green space on all 4 sides, an incredibly inviting facade and easy garage access!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 WARREN ST NW have any available units?
3711 WARREN ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 WARREN ST NW have?
Some of 3711 WARREN ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 WARREN ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3711 WARREN ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 WARREN ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3711 WARREN ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3711 WARREN ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3711 WARREN ST NW offers parking.
Does 3711 WARREN ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 WARREN ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 WARREN ST NW have a pool?
No, 3711 WARREN ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3711 WARREN ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3711 WARREN ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 WARREN ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 WARREN ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.

