Washington, DC
37 MICHIGAN AVENUE NE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

37 MICHIGAN AVENUE NE

37 Michigan Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

37 Michigan Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready August 1 2019. Fully renovated, all systems replaced, new windows and floors. Quality finishes. Offstreet parking for 2 cars. Master bedroom deck and en suite bathroom. Deck off of the dining room. Super spacious interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

