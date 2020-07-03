3651 WINFIELD LANE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly staged and shows like a model home! Welcome to this beautifully updated end unit townhome in the sought after Cloisters in Georgetown. The main level welcomes you with an entry foyer and charming renovated kitchen with double windows and renovated powder room. Beyond the entry hall you will find the inviting spacious dining room and full size living room with wood burning fireplace. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms and 2 beautifully renovated full baths. The daylight walkout lower level provides a full 4th bedroom and bath, family room with fireplace, and is level with the patio and garage. Full size 1 car garage plus 1 car parking pad add to the amenities of this inviting Georgetown home.