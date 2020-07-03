All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3651 WINFIELD LANE NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

3651 WINFIELD LANE NW

3651 Winfield Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3651 Winfield Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly staged and shows like a model home! Welcome to this beautifully updated end unit townhome in the sought after Cloisters in Georgetown. The main level welcomes you with an entry foyer and charming renovated kitchen with double windows and renovated powder room. Beyond the entry hall you will find the inviting spacious dining room and full size living room with wood burning fireplace. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms and 2 beautifully renovated full baths. The daylight walkout lower level provides a full 4th bedroom and bath, family room with fireplace, and is level with the patio and garage. Full size 1 car garage plus 1 car parking pad add to the amenities of this inviting Georgetown home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW have any available units?
3651 WINFIELD LANE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW have?
Some of 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3651 WINFIELD LANE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW offers parking.
Does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW have a pool?
No, 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW have accessible units?
No, 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 WINFIELD LANE NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University