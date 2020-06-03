All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3640 39TH STREET NW
3640 39TH STREET NW

3640 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3640 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Welcome to this large condo with high ceilings, a fantastic Loft Bedroom or Office. This unit gets lots of light (great skylights), has a nice kitchen with Granite/Stainless/lovely maple cabinets. It also comes with assigned PARKING and the unit has lots of storage. The loft space is very large and used as a bedroom by most. Walk to movies, restaurants, grocery stores. Close to METRO (Tenleytown or Cleveland Park). Lots of MetroBus service along Wisconsin and Mass Avenues. ALSO, the community has several pools for you to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

