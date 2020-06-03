3640 39TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to this large condo with high ceilings, a fantastic Loft Bedroom or Office. This unit gets lots of light (great skylights), has a nice kitchen with Granite/Stainless/lovely maple cabinets. It also comes with assigned PARKING and the unit has lots of storage. The loft space is very large and used as a bedroom by most. Walk to movies, restaurants, grocery stores. Close to METRO (Tenleytown or Cleveland Park). Lots of MetroBus service along Wisconsin and Mass Avenues. ALSO, the community has several pools for you to enjoy.