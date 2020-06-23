3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE

Amenities

This luxurious End Unit modern beautiful rental in Washington, DC has everything you need and more! With easy access to both Metro trains and buses, this is the perfect place to live in city and then rest peacefully away from the hubbub of the city at night. It's minutes away from destinations in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia with EZ access to Hwy 50, 295, Route 1 & New York Ave. This nearly new townhome features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, comfortable Living room and Dining room with a walk out Deck, Laundry and a Lower Level Lounge/Bedroom with Full Bathroom. The Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, large island and more. 2 car garage for parking and extra storage space + , two more parking spaces on the driveway and plenty of street parking.