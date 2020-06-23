All apartments in Washington
3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE

3631 Hansberry Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Hansberry Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This luxurious End Unit modern beautiful rental in Washington, DC has everything you need and more! With easy access to both Metro trains and buses, this is the perfect place to live in city and then rest peacefully away from the hubbub of the city at night. It's minutes away from destinations in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia with EZ access to Hwy 50, 295, Route 1 & New York Ave. This nearly new townhome features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, comfortable Living room and Dining room with a walk out Deck, Laundry and a Lower Level Lounge/Bedroom with Full Bathroom. The Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, large island and more. 2 car garage for parking and extra storage space + , two more parking spaces on the driveway and plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE have any available units?
3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE have?
Some of 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE currently offering any rent specials?
3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE pet-friendly?
No, 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE offer parking?
Yes, 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE offers parking.
Does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE have a pool?
No, 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have a pool.
Does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE have accessible units?
No, 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have units with dishwashers.
