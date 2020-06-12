All apartments in Washington
3626 13TH STREET NW

3626 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3626 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
yoga
3 Bd | 2.5 Ba | 2,500 Sf | 1 Secured Parking Space | Large Outdoor Patio | Rent: $4,250 | Deposit: 1 Month~s Rent | Parking: Included | Available: Now | Tenant Responsible for: All Utilities | Pets: Case-by-case w/ Pet Rent | House: Open Floor Plan Expansive Oversized Windows, Abundant Natural Sunlight, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Recessed LED Lighting, Exposed Brick, Flat Screen TV w/ Surround Sound, Covered Parking w/ Garage Door, Gigantic Outdoor Patio w/ Furniture, Kitchen:Granite Countertops, Oversized Kitchen Island, 42~ Cherry Cabinets, Large Porcelain Tile, Undermount Sink, Bosch Dishwasher, Maytag Gas Stove | Baths:Abundant Storage, Medicine Cabinets, Mosaic Tiling, Modern Finishes | Location:Metro: 3 Blocks to Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (Green & Yel) | Fitness: Washington Sports Club, Elevate Fitness, YMCA, SoulCycle, From the Core, Yoga Heights | Day-to-Day: CVS, FedEx, Kenyon Cleaners, Columbia Heights Dog Park, 11th & Monroe St Park, Sunoco, Pro Nails, Columbia Heights Pharmacy, Citibank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, UPS, Cove Productive Space, Allegro Cleaners, PNC Bank, 7Eleven | Grocery: Giant, D~vines Wine & Beer, Stop and Go Deli, Streets Market, Sonya~s Market Shopping: Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Petco, DSW, The Vitamin Shoppe, The Children's Place, Staples, Sports Zone, Modell's Sporting Goods, Marshall's, Payless Shoes, Perfumania, Five Below, Federal | Eating & Drinking: Chez Billy, Crane & Turtle, Domku Bar, Petworth Citizen, The Coupe, Maple, Meridian Pint, Wonderland Ballroom, Red Rocks, Kangaroo Boxing Club, Room11, El Chucho, BloomBars, The Heights, Sticky Fingers Bakery, The Pinch, Thip Khao, Acre 121, Red Derby, Zeba Bar, Le Caprice, Starbucks, Cava, Potbelly, Chipotle, Z Burger, Shanghai Tokyo, Chick Fil A, Zombie Coffee & Donuts, FrozenYo, Gala Theatre, Pete~s Pizza, Pho 14, Colony Club, Lou~s City Bar, Bad Saint, El Rinconcito, The Airedale. Call or email me to set up a showing Nick LeDonne Property DC Management 1313 14th Street NW, Washington DC 20005 (c) 202.505.5959 management@propertydc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
3626 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3626 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3626 13TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 13TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3626 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3626 13TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3626 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3626 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3626 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3626 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
