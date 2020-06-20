3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities
THE BERNSHIRE CONDOS.......Unbelievable end unit row house with 2 luxury condos for rent unfurnished. These homes have high end luxurious finishes that will delight your most fussy tenant! This building is located just a short drive from CITY CENTER, steps to Petworth and Columbia Heights METRO stations and public bus just a few minutes walk.Main level has convenient half bath plus two (2) full luxury baths and three (3) spacious bedrooms. Parking is so convenient and on this property, a nice size parking pad or your vehicle.The kitchen will delight the gourmet cook with stainless steel applicances and granite counter tops and modern conveniences plus a large dining area that can sit six or more people. A kitchen bar seats four people. There are cafe's, restaurants, a pharmacy, Target, Marshalls, Starbucks, IHOP, Pand Express, Chipotlem Cava and more that are within walking distance of this home. A short drive from the home is a Walmart, Whole Foods and a Trader Joes grocery store. It's not just a home, it's a lifestyle! You will love living here! Pets are welcome too!