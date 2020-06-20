All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

3537 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · (202) 338-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3537 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
THE BERNSHIRE CONDOS.......Unbelievable end unit row house with 2 luxury condos for rent unfurnished. These homes have high end luxurious finishes that will delight your most fussy tenant! This building is located just a short drive from CITY CENTER, steps to Petworth and Columbia Heights METRO stations and public bus just a few minutes walk.Main level has convenient half bath plus two (2) full luxury baths and three (3) spacious bedrooms. Parking is so convenient and on this property, a nice size parking pad or your vehicle.The kitchen will delight the gourmet cook with stainless steel applicances and granite counter tops and modern conveniences plus a large dining area that can sit six or more people. A kitchen bar seats four people. There are cafe's, restaurants, a pharmacy, Target, Marshalls, Starbucks, IHOP, Pand Express, Chipotlem Cava and more that are within walking distance of this home. A short drive from the home is a Walmart, Whole Foods and a Trader Joes grocery store. It's not just a home, it's a lifestyle! You will love living here! Pets are welcome too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3537 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity