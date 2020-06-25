All apartments in Washington
3520 W PL NW #103
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:58 PM

3520 W PL NW #103

3520 W Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3520 W Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
GREAT LOCATION! Charming, quaint 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in boutique building just one block off Wisconsin Avenue. BONUS private Patio. Completely Renovated, New Kitchen, New Granite Counter-tops, New 42'' Cabinets, New Microwave, New Smooth Top Stove. High ceilings, ceiling fans, wood floors, new tile bath. 685 square feet not including patio. Good closets and storage space. Literally windows in every room. Near everything: Safeway, Post office, Yoga Studio, Sweetgreens, Surfside, CVS, Rite Aid, Glover Park Hardware, Town Hall, Guy Mason Recreation Center, Ballfields. Just 1 mile from intersection of M St and Wisconsin. Walking distance to Georgetown University, Great Bus lines to NIH -- Tenley -- Upper Northwest, and Bethesda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 W PL NW #103 have any available units?
3520 W PL NW #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 W PL NW #103 have?
Some of 3520 W PL NW #103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 W PL NW #103 currently offering any rent specials?
3520 W PL NW #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 W PL NW #103 pet-friendly?
No, 3520 W PL NW #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3520 W PL NW #103 offer parking?
Yes, 3520 W PL NW #103 offers parking.
Does 3520 W PL NW #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 W PL NW #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 W PL NW #103 have a pool?
No, 3520 W PL NW #103 does not have a pool.
Does 3520 W PL NW #103 have accessible units?
No, 3520 W PL NW #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 W PL NW #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 W PL NW #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
