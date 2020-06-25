3520 W PL NW #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking yoga

GREAT LOCATION! Charming, quaint 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in boutique building just one block off Wisconsin Avenue. BONUS private Patio. Completely Renovated, New Kitchen, New Granite Counter-tops, New 42'' Cabinets, New Microwave, New Smooth Top Stove. High ceilings, ceiling fans, wood floors, new tile bath. 685 square feet not including patio. Good closets and storage space. Literally windows in every room. Near everything: Safeway, Post office, Yoga Studio, Sweetgreens, Surfside, CVS, Rite Aid, Glover Park Hardware, Town Hall, Guy Mason Recreation Center, Ballfields. Just 1 mile from intersection of M St and Wisconsin. Walking distance to Georgetown University, Great Bus lines to NIH -- Tenley -- Upper Northwest, and Bethesda.