3504 16th St NW Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3504 16th St NW Unit 1

3504 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3504 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Great location walking distance to Columbia Heights Metro, shops, dining and night life!
Housing Choice Voucher approved! Section 8 approved!

Property Highlights:

- 3 BR
- 1 Bath
- dishwasher / garbage disposal
- central heat / air
- in unit full size washer & dryer
- eat in kitchen
- stainless steel appliances & ceramic tiles
- beautiful hardwood floors
- walk in closets
- fenced backyard for cookouts
- garden

- Location:
- walking distance to Columbia Heights metro
- bus stop in front of building
- centrally located near shops, services, churches, & dining
- near best schools in D.C.

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

