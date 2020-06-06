Rent Calculator
35 UNDERWOOD ST NW
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
35 UNDERWOOD ST NW
35 Underwood Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
35 Underwood Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom two bath semi detached in Takoma. HWF, OSP, back yard, Takoma Rec. $2800 Deposit, 630 or higher credit score, 75k or higher income. Vouchers welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW have any available units?
35 UNDERWOOD ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
35 UNDERWOOD ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW offers parking.
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW have a pool?
No, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW have accessible units?
No, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 UNDERWOOD ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
